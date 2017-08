Tinker is a distinguished, older gentleman (10 years young). He is perfect if you are looking for a cat who already knows the ropes, and he is as sweet as they come!

Tinker is a neutered male, orange and white Domestic Shorthair, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to go home. Sadly, this kitty has been at the shelter since Jun 06, 2017.

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944