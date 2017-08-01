Troopers investigate 11-year-old girl’s death as homicide

NORWICH, N.Y. (AP) — State police say the death of an 11-year-old girl in central New York is being investigated as a homicide.

Police were called Sunday to a residence on County Route 33 in Norwich, where a girl was reported to be in cardiac arrest. Troopers said Tuesday that 11-year-old Jacelyn O’Connor of Morris was dead when officers arrived.

Troopers released no other information about what happened.

The Morris Central School District posted a statement on its Facebook page saying a candlelight vigil for Jacelyn will be held next Monday evening. It said grief counselors for children were available at the school.