New Log Bay Day possibly being planned on Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A fatal boat crash forced the cancellation of the yearly bash on Lake George known as Log Bay Day.

Log Bay Day may have been canceled, but there’s a social media push going on right now to keep the party going.

It was an annual Lake George tradition attended by about 1,000 people.

It’s held every year on the last Monday of July, but after the fatal crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue and sent boater Alex West to prison, the bash known as Log Bay Day was canceled for good.

Or was it?

It appears as though there some who are finding a way to keep the tradition alive.

Using social media to announce a new Log Bay Day posting on Facebook that it’s scheduled for this weekend.

“This is total nonsense and we don’t need that around here,” Maggie Graven, Co-owner of Gilchrist Marina, said.

Graven says Log Bay Day veered away from its true meaning years ago, a much needed day off for Lake George business owners and seasonal workers.

So, what does she think of the effort to start the party again?

“I hope it’s not going to happen.”

Warren County Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree agrees.

“The best thing we can do is monitor social networking and stay apprised of what’s going on. And if it does get rescheduled, or they try to move it to a different date or location we react and respond accordingly,” Lamouree said.

There are some who believe this is punishing a group of people for the crime of one.

“I absolutely agree with that. They should not punish the whole group. But, again, people get out of control in a situation like that,” Boater Rocco Gabriel said.

Recently, Lake George boaters have noticed a heavier police presence on the waves. In fact, on Monday, which would have been Log Bay Day, there were several arrests for boating while intoxicated.