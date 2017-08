MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have identified a man who drowned in the State Canal System in Montgomery County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joshua McSpirit was fishing with a friend at the canal in Mohawk when he slipped and fell in.

His body was found under a rock near Lock 13, which is between Fonda and Canajoharie.

Police are calling this an accident, but continue to investigate the circumstances leading to McSpirit’s death.