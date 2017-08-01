Medical marijuana growing site, dispensing center coming to Schenectady County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Five more organizations have now been certified to grow and sell marijuana in New York.

One of those organizations will grow their medical marijuana in Schenectady County. It will have four dispensing facilities, including one in Glenville.

New York Canna will be based near Syracuse with facilities across the state. Citiva Medical, Valley Agriceuticals, and Palliatech NY will be based in and focus on the Lower Hudson Valley and the New York City area.

They join five other distributors, which have been operating since the beginning of last year. Those include Etain, Vireo Health, and Columbia Care.

There are more than 25,000 certified patients and 1,100 registered practitioners participating in the program in New York.

The number of certified patients has increased by 1,072 percent since the addition of chronic pain in Late March.