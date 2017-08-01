Report: Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – According to a report by WalletHub, Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country.
For a state’s overall ranking, WalletHub says it took into account performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials.
“The most critical variable in school quality is the quality of teaching,” Jody Koch, Professor of Education in the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, said. “Whether taxes would need to be raised likely depends on the state and community.”
WalletHub says states contribute nearly as much as local governments, while the federal government supplies the smallest share of the total cost.
Public School Ranking by State
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|State
|Total Score
|‘Quality’ Rank
|‘Safety’ Rank
|1
|Massachusetts
|78.16
|1
|1
|2
|New Jersey
|66.92
|2
|15
|3
|New Hampshire
|64.65
|4
|14
|4
|Wisconsin
|64.25
|6
|7
|5
|Vermont
|64.09
|5
|11
|6
|Virginia
|63.77
|8
|8
|7
|Minnesota
|62.68
|7
|18
|8
|Connecticut
|61.31
|3
|33
|9
|Iowa
|61.06
|11
|9
|10
|Maine
|59.93
|16
|4
|11
|Illinois
|58.32
|9
|21
|12
|Delaware
|58.09
|29
|2
|13
|North Carolina
|57.68
|27
|6
|14
|Colorado
|56.28
|15
|20
|15
|Kansas
|56.24
|23
|16
|16
|Pennsylvania
|56.10
|28
|10
|17
|Utah
|55.95
|24
|17
|18
|Oklahoma
|55.22
|37
|3
|19
|Maryland
|54.79
|10
|35
|20
|North Dakota
|54.67
|17
|23
|21
|Florida
|54.02
|31
|12
|22
|Indiana
|54.00
|14
|27
|23
|Ohio
|53.51
|22
|24
|24
|Washington
|53.36
|26
|5
|25
|Rhode Island
|52.96
|21
|28
|26
|New York
|52.52
|20
|32
|27
|Kentucky
|51.58
|13
|41
|28
|California
|51.45
|39
|13
|29
|Montana
|51.40
|19
|37
|30
|Nebraska
|51.22
|12
|44
|31
|Missouri
|50.94
|25
|36
|32
|Michigan
|50.55
|30
|26
|33
|Wyoming
|50.40
|18
|42
|34
|Texas
|49.15
|33
|29
|35
|South Carolina
|48.58
|40
|22
|36
|Idaho
|47.44
|38
|31
|37
|South Dakota
|47.40
|34
|39
|38
|Georgia
|47.32
|36
|38
|39
|Hawaii
|47.23
|43
|19
|40
|Nevada
|40.99
|45
|34
|41
|Arizona
|40.91
|48
|25
|42
|Tennessee
|40.58
|35
|49
|43
|Oregon
|40.38
|41
|48
|44
|Alabama
|39.06
|42
|46
|45
|Alaska
|38.20
|47
|43
|46
|Arkansas
|37.97
|32
|50
|47
|Mississippi
|35.99
|49
|45
|48
|District of Columbia
|35.85
|50
|30
|49
|West Virginia
|35.42
|46
|47
|50
|New Mexico
|34.79
|51
|40
|51
|Louisiana
|27.42
|44
|51