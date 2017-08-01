Report: Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – According to a report by WalletHub, Massachusetts has the best public school system in the country.

For a state’s overall ranking, WalletHub says it took into account performance, funding, safety, class size, and instructor credentials.

“The most critical variable in school quality is the quality of teaching,” Jody Koch, Professor of Education in the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University, said. “Whether taxes would need to be raised likely depends on the state and community.”

WalletHub says states contribute nearly as much as local governments, while the federal government supplies the smallest share of the total cost.

Public School Ranking by State

Overall Rank

(1 = Best) State Total Score ‘Quality’ Rank ‘Safety’ Rank 1 Massachusetts 78.16 1 1 2 New Jersey 66.92 2 15 3 New Hampshire 64.65 4 14 4 Wisconsin 64.25 6 7 5 Vermont 64.09 5 11 6 Virginia 63.77 8 8 7 Minnesota 62.68 7 18 8 Connecticut 61.31 3 33 9 Iowa 61.06 11 9 10 Maine 59.93 16 4 11 Illinois 58.32 9 21 12 Delaware 58.09 29 2 13 North Carolina 57.68 27 6 14 Colorado 56.28 15 20 15 Kansas 56.24 23 16 16 Pennsylvania 56.10 28 10 17 Utah 55.95 24 17 18 Oklahoma 55.22 37 3 19 Maryland 54.79 10 35 20 North Dakota 54.67 17 23 21 Florida 54.02 31 12 22 Indiana 54.00 14 27 23 Ohio 53.51 22 24 24 Washington 53.36 26 5 25 Rhode Island 52.96 21 28 26 New York 52.52 20 32 27 Kentucky 51.58 13 41 28 California 51.45 39 13 29 Montana 51.40 19 37 30 Nebraska 51.22 12 44 31 Missouri 50.94 25 36 32 Michigan 50.55 30 26 33 Wyoming 50.40 18 42 34 Texas 49.15 33 29 35 South Carolina 48.58 40 22 36 Idaho 47.44 38 31 37 South Dakota 47.40 34 39 38 Georgia 47.32 36 38 39 Hawaii 47.23 43 19 40 Nevada 40.99 45 34 41 Arizona 40.91 48 25 42 Tennessee 40.58 35 49 43 Oregon 40.38 41 48 44 Alabama 39.06 42 46 45 Alaska 38.20 47 43 46 Arkansas 37.97 32 50 47 Mississippi 35.99 49 45 48 District of Columbia 35.85 50 30 49 West Virginia 35.42 46 47 50 New Mexico 34.79 51 40 51 Louisiana 27.42 44 51

Read the full report and methodology.