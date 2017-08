SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been indicted for a 2012 arson in Schenectady.

The indictment alleges that 35-year-old Duane Griffin set fire to a building at 605 Union Street.

At the time, the fire chief said it was an unusually large fire and the building had to be torn down.

The charge against Griffin carries a 20 year sentence and a fine of up to $250,000.

A trial has been scheduled for October 2017.