CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local police chief was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Monday night.

According to the Schoharie County Sheriff, Canajoharie Police Chief Bryan MacFadden was riding his motorcycle on Route 10 at around 7 p.m. when he struck a deer.

Chief MacFadden was thrown from his bike.

A neighbor heard his calls for help and was taken to the hospital in Cooperstown.