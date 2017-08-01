Local communities take part in national event aimed at ending violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many local communities took part in National Night Out, a nationwide effort aimed at putting an end to crime and violence.

National Night Out is an evening where communities unite: neighbors, police, young and old all in one place.

Danasia McFadden is an Albany resident and preschool teacher with a 3-year-old daughter.

“Just to see people come together and laugh, sing and dance; just do good things,” she said.

She knows what’s at stake. So does advocate Willie White.

“While the kids are having fun here today, every single day of their life is serious business,” he said.

White is helping lead the charge in the Ezra Prentice Apartments community.

“We know if we have our kids in a safe environment, then we know the trouble is going on outside of here, and we won’t let them get into that,” he said.

On National Night Out, White handed out fliers. His hope is to recruit others to become mentors for the next generation.

“As adults down here, we try to lead by example to show them that there is an alternative to violence; there’s an alternative to hanging on the street corner,” he said.

Neighbor Portia Gaddy said that’s key.

“Communication makes this world go round,” she said.

Spreading the word and encouraging adults to become role models. In turn, that will keep families and kids on the right path.

“We are looking for new ideas. We are looking for change.”

And for parents like McFadden, National Night Out could make all the difference for her daughter.

“Everyone lives in their own community; you just have to make it your own,” she said. “You can call it the projects, you can call it the suburbs, but we are all the same when you think about it.”

National Night Out only takes place once a year, but many neighborhood leaders said they are already planning other similar events in the near future.