Gov. Cuomo says he has to check whether Hoosick Falls will get funding for flooding

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community is still picking up the pieces after storms tore through last month, damaging roads and causing problems for the people there.

“I am here to announce that you are a first place winner. $10 million congratulations,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Cheers and a standing ovation for Gov. Cuomo as he awarded the city of Hudson a $10 million grant for downtown revitalization.

While Gov. Cuomo was in our area, NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen took the opportunity to try and ask a question many in the village of Hoosick Falls want an answer to but it wasn’t that easy.

We came here to the Hudson Opera House to try and ask Governor Cuomo some questions about funding for Hoosick Falls, we were told there will be no off topic questions.

When Gov. Cuomo didn’t show up outside, inside I caught up with him as reporters swarmed him before he could leave, trying to find out if the village will receive any state funding after flooding recently damaged roadways, underground infrastructure and flood protection measures.

After trying for three times to get a response, Gov. Cuomo finally responded.

“Uh, I have to check. I do not know but I have to check. Danny will check for a follow-up. I have to go to work guys.”

Fixing the damage would cost millions the village doesn’t have.

Contractor Patrick Bakaitis is an owner of one of the many businesses donating time and money to try and make some repairs before another rain storm hits.

“We need sidewalks, paving, we need everything. I mean this is a very old village and unfortunately, we’re like on the outskirts of New York State. We’re only a couple of miles from Vermont so I call this like the forgotten zone like who cares about you people up here I don’t know. We can certainly use some money.”

The DEC issued this statement:

“DEC staff continue to work closely with the Village of Hoosick Falls to address damage and impacts from the recent flooding in the area along Woods Brook. DEC staff are currently assisting in the development of a flood mitigation project to advance recovery in the area.‎”