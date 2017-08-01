Baby cafes launching in Troy and Schenectady

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New mothers and mothers-to-be are being invited to learn more about breastfeeding at two new Capital Region baby cafes.

There is one located in Schenectady and another in Troy.

The cafes are places where moms can relax and share tips with each other and even get one-on-one help from certified lactation specialists.

An open house for the Troy cafe is happening on Friday.

The events are in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week.

Troy Baby Café Open House

Friday, August 4

Noon to 2 p.m.

CEO Community Resource Center, 3rd Floor Conference Room

2328 5th Ave., Troy, NY 12180