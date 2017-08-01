Amsterdam getting $900K in funding to fix infrastructure issues

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community that has been plagued by infrastructure issues recently will now get hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fix them.

Amsterdam is the first city in the state to receive funds from the state’s new Water Infrastructure Emergency Assistance Program.

Laurie Ilagan is still dealing with the cleanup from recent sewage backup in her basement.

“We had about two feet of swear water and contents gushing into our basement.”

She’s lived in her home on Pershing Road for more than 40 years and says flooding like this has been happening for the last decade.

“We had a flood on Memorial Day weekend we had another on Fourth of July weekend.”

It’s not just water coming in, it’s sewage too.

“Dark brown water covering everything in the basement and when it drains the rest of the sewer contents are left there on the floor.”

Her grandchildren’s toys, furniture, and other valuables like her mother’s print of the Last Supper were ruined.

“I picked it up hoping to salvage it and the picture and the frame just literally fell apart in my hand.”

That’s when she went to city leaders and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara for help.

“So obviously there was something wrong with the infrastructure that this is just happening over and over again,” Ilagan said.

“The pressure built up so much with that backup that it forced sewage into the homes,” Santabarbara said.

Santabarbara says a more than $900,000 check to the city was cut on Tuesday to help replace the entire sewer line on this road.

The money comes from the state’s new infrastructure emergency system, which helps cities like Amsterdam Police Department up the process to get projects like this done.

“The program was designed to deliver funds much quicker than a normal application process.”

Ilagan says she’s glad to see something finally being done and she hopes this emergency funding program can help people like her across the state.

“There are a lot of communities like this. Old industrial communities and our infrastructure is just worn out,” Ilagan said.

The construction is expected to start almost immediately.

Some of the funding for Amsterdam is also going toward repairing a damaged water transmission main that serves the south side of the city.