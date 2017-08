ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Per Albany Police press release:

“Please be advised that beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., milling and paving will be taking place on Clinton Avenue from Ontario Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard.

The construction is expected to continue through Wednesday, August 2nd.

Delays are to be expected during this construction and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.”