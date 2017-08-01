8/1 Pet Connection: Romeo

ROMEO: JACK RUSSELL TERRIER MIX

NEUTERED MALE, APPROX. 5 YEARS OLD

HE IS A VERY SWEET BOY WHO LOVES TO BE LOVED. HE’S GOOD WITH OTHER DOGS, BUT WE DON’T KNOW HOW HE WOULD BE WITH CATS. HE IS NOT A HYPER DOG.

 

Capital District Humane Association

