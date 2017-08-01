19 festival goers arrested on drug charges in Rensselaer County

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police made a major drug bust at a festival in Rensselaer County.

A total of 19 people were arrested.

The arrests were made between July 27 and Tuesday at the Fractal-Fest in Stephentown.

Police say they seized drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia, including cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD, marijuana, and pills.

Many of the suspects arrested are from outside the state.

Officials say the public should be able to have fun at community events but in a safe and legal way.