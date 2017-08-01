1.3M Ford Explorers investigated for carbon monoxide leaks

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has expanded an investigation into 1.3 million Ford Explorers over possible carbon monoxide issues. This applies to vehicles made between 2011 and 2017.

The NHTSA says more than 2,700 complaints have been filed by owners who were concerned they were exposed to carbon monoxide while in explorers, including those who drive them as police vehicles.

“From what I understand these officers were tested, and they had double and triple the amount of carbon monoxide in their system they’re supposed to have,” Ken Casaday, Austin Police Assoc., said.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Austin, Texas police department pulling all Explorers from their police fleet following multiple complaints.

“Over the past five months we have had 62 workers comps reports filed by officers for exposure to carbon monoxide,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

The 446 Explorers make up a large majority of the department’s fleet.

“It is the absolute right decision based on the concerns that we have over carbon monoxide exposure issues we’ve had that impact our employees’ health, wellness, and safety,” Chief Manley said.

Some officers, including one from California, are suing Ford Motor Company.

In a statement late Friday, Ford said they “will cover the costs of specific repairs in every police interceptor utility that may have carbon monoxide concerns.”