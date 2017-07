WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS/AP) – New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci resigns.

Scaramucci was named White House Communications Director on July 21.

Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned after Pres. Trump appointed Scaramucci. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over Spicer’s role as White House Press Secretary.

Sacarmucci was on the job for 11 days.