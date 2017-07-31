Sen. Schumer urges feds to help battle Lyme disease

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has passed away from the Powassan Virus in the Capital Region and the number of those diagnosed are continuing to grow.

Senator Chuck Schumer made an announcement Monday at the Albany Medical Center urging the feds to work faster so cures are delivered and so that the public is better protected.

More people are being diagnosed with this Powassan Virus and even more from Lyme infections from Lyme carrying ticks.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Department of Health, Albany is the eighth most infected county in New York state with a total of 3,471 reported cases between 2000 and 2014.

The Powassan virus, transmitted by the same ticks that carry Lyme, has also seen a rise in diagnosis, which can cause death and hospitalization in severe cases.

Last year, Senator Schumer was able to pass a bill allowing the CDC to allocate resources to the study and prevention of these viruses, but the language has not yet been totally enacted.

“The federal HHS Department and Health and Human Services has to get off their backsides and get this task force going and start spending the money we have allocated for vaccines, for treatment, for tests, and for education,” Sen. Schumer said.

Sen. Schumer says he will continue to push for federal funding for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of Lyme disease.