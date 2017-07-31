School supplies donated for area kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region Chamber’s Tech Valley Young Professionals Network (YPN) partnered with the United Way to help school children get school supplies.

According to a press release, donations were collected through outreach by YPN and area businesses that support the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

The United Way’s five Family and Neighborhood Resource Centers will be the recipients of these donations: Trinity Alliance, Unity House, Mechanicville Area Community Services Center, Schenectady Community Action Program and Schoharie County Community Action program.

Those agencies will pick up their supplies from YPN volunteers on Monday.

Individuals looking to donate supplies can stop by one of the five Family & Neighborhood Resource Centers between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Cash donations can be made at www.unitedwaygcr.org/school.