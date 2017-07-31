Police: Man had cocaine, marijuana, MDMA during traffic stop

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say had drugs during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The traffic stop happened just before 3:45 a.m.

Police say they found 28 grams marijuana, approximately two grams of cocaine, and 15 grams of MDMA were located inside the vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Gongoleski, 20, of Cohoes, was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $15,000.

