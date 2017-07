BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is looking to locate a missing man.

Police say James Davis, 46, left a friend’s residence to go camping on Bald Mountain on Saturday. He left carrying wood and a walking stick.

Davis was scheduled to return on July 30th but has not been seen.

Police say foul play is not suspected but there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at (802)-442-1030.