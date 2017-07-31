Orange Fitness bringing your workout to the next level

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Orange Fitness is all about using technology to take your workout to the next level.

They use a fitness monitor to keep track of heart beats per minute and calories burned.

“As you are burning calories your body is, working that much harder to repair itself, because you exercised at that strenuous of a level for that amount of time, now it has to work that much harder, and be that much more active in recovering,” Christopher Gross, Fitness Coach at Orange Theory Fitness, said. “So when you’re hanging out tomorrow or if you come back for another workout your body is still going to be burning calories.”

The workouts are varied in intensity and are made keep the body guessing for any level of fitness. Anyone can do this and how hard you push yourself determines which set of three muscle fibers you’ll be recruiting to burn those calories.

“We really take the guess work out of training, of how hard you are working. You can see exactly how are you are working on the screen, and you are going to get real-time results.”

The coaches are watching your numbers closely and urging you to keep pushing yourself. Of course there is a bit of subconscious competition to keep your number the highest. The main goal is to burn those calories.