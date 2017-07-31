Niagara Falls Water Board says blackish water in Niagara River was result of routine maintenance

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those visiting Niagara Falls on Saturday were surprised to see black water in the Niagara River.

Video tweeted from the Maid of the Mist Twitter account shows dark water surrounding the boat launch site below the falls.

The Niagara Falls Water Board tells News 4 that the substance discharged was a result of routine maintenance of one of the water board’s wastewater sedimentation basins located at the Waste Water Treatment Plant on Buffalo Avenue.

A statement released on Sunday reads, “The “inky water” is a result of a routine, necessary, and short term change in the waste water treatment process. We apologize for causing alarm to residents, tourists, and others.” It went on to explain that “the blackish water contained some accumulated solids and carbon residue within permitted limits and did not include any organic type of oils or solvents. The unfortunate odor would be limited to the normal sewer water discharge smell.”

Employees who work in the area told a News 4 crew that the DEC was at the site of the dark water Saturday. Rolfe Porter, Executive Director of the Niagara Falls Water Board, tells News 4 that the DEC was made aware of the happenings at the Buffalo Ave plant and they are aware of the procedures when changes to the process are made.

News 4 reached out to Mayor Dyster and he forwarded the Water Board press release.

The DEC released the following statement, “Saturday, July 29th, DEC immediately responded to complaints of discolored water and odors near Niagara Falls State Park and is continuing to investigate a potential discharge from the City of Niagara Falls, NY wastewater treatment plant into the Niagara River. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it is available.”