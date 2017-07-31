Neighbors help families still affected by Hoosick Falls floods

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is still a lot of flood damage in Hoosick Falls from recent rain storms and the village is out of money to fix it.

Some contractors and community members are helping and there is some concerns if there is another storm.

After the damage, underneath they found 200-year-old infrastructure pipes made out of brick and being replaced with a brand new plastic piping that is much more durable.

“They call me ‘toughy.’ I get all these tough jobs,” Patrick Bakaitis, of Hoosick Sand & Gravel, said.

It looks like Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen called the right person because it doesn’t get tougher than this. Flooding in the Village of Hoosick Falls revealed an old and damaged storm drain culvert, layers of brick, wood, and concrete destroyed by water.

“Walter A. Wood installed 200 years ago. It actually had a wooden plank floor in it. The wood floor and the walls failed.”

Bakaitis knows time is not on his side.

“Someday, I’ll probably get paid but as of right now I don’t even know where the money’s coming from. That’s not what’s important right now. Right now, we are not ready for another thunderstorm.”

So the work begins, replacing 140 feet with new plastic pipe but first, the connector must be customized the concrete man hole would have cost thousands. Bakaitis put out the SOS for help.

“Fort Miller was actually gracious enough to donate a man hole to us. We have another local contractor in town Harrison & Burrowes. They were gracious enough to send a crane and an operator down here with patience and help me set this in the hole, which in turn helps the village. There will be no bill for any of this.”

Meanwhile, many other sink holes aren’t being fixed. The damage in Sherri Stevenson’s driveway from July 3rd still sits here today.

“You can see more of that shelf than you could before which means underneath the surface it’s eroding,” Stevenson said.

Layers of cement brick and steal were revealed dating back to the 50’s. The Woods Brook runs through it.

“They’ve just said that they’re looking for money.”

The village is scrambling for FEMA money, state funds, and grants.

“It’s all failing underneath, the whole driveway.”

“I call this like the forgotten zone, like who cares about you people up here, I don’t know. We could certainly use some money,” Bakaitis said.