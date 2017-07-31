Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says it has confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus in a sample of mosquitoes in Pittsfield.

The city says in order to reduce mosquito population and potential for infection, it will conduct mosquito spray applications. A mounted truck will conduct a mosquito spray application from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, August 3 on roads within a one-mile radius of Route 41 and Route 21 intersection.

The following areas will be sprayed:

Route 41 to Richmond line

Route 20 to and including Callahan Drive, Cloverdale and Branch streets, Southpond Drive, Thistledown, Scace, Sunny Croft, and Windmere

View the mosquito spray zone.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The best measures of protection from mosquito borne illness include the following:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET, according to the instructions on the product label

Keep mosquitoes out of your house by repairing holes in screens and make sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Remove areas of standing water around your home to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding

Residents may request to be excluded from pesticide application by submitting an Exclusion Request Form which can be obtained at http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/agr/pesticides/mosquito/pesticide-application-exclusions.html. The form is also available by contacting the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project at 413-447-9808 or berkmc@bcn.net.