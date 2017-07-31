Mayor: KKK flyers distributed in Gloversville

Published:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Gloversville officials say KKK flyers were being distributed in the city.

Mayor Dayton King says officials are reviewing all city cameras and ask anyone that has information to contact police at (518)-736-2100.

“I don’t encourage anyone to be violent in any way, I encourage people to throw out this trash and realize it is coming from someone who has way too much time on their hands and someone who has very little respect for themselves,” Mayor King said in a Facebook post.

Mayor King says police are following up on leads and will be speaking a possible suspect Monday afternoon.

