COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Cohoes man has been airlifted to Westchester Burn Unit after his home caught fire at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

He was found lying outside his Van Schaick Avenue home.

His girlfriend was seen running from the home but wasn’t hurt.

The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.