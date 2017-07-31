Hoosick Falls added to the EPA National Priorities List

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hoosick Falls has been added to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) National Priorities List.

It’s the finals tep before access to critical federal resources to clean up pollution in the area.

According to a press release, receiving this designation is the most effective way to ensure the proper steps are taken to remove pollution.

In 2015, the EPA advised Hoosick Falls that its groundwater was contaminated with PFOA from past industrial activities, and that it should not be used for drinking or cooking.

Statements

Rep. John Faso (R-Kinderhook):

“This is critically important and welcome news as the 3,600 residents of Hoosick Falls will now see the contaminated Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics site eligible for federal funding, permanently. I am proud to have advocated on behalf of the people of Hoosick Falls and the surrounding communities so they can have access to the funding necessary to clean up contamination and have safe drinking water. I look forward to working with the EPA, state and local officials, as well as the local community, to ensure that PFOA contamination is remediated and the health and safety of our families is protected.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D):

“Hoosick Falls residents need all hands on deck — and especially the EPA’s Superfund status — to hold accountable Saint-Gobain who created this PFOA mess and force them to clean up the pollution. I am glad that EPA has heeded our call to add this site to the Superfund list, because it gives the EPA leverage to make the polluters pay and to set a protocol for investigation and clean-up. I will continue to watch this situation like a hawk and will continue to remain in very close contact with the local officials to make sure the feds are meeting their deadlines.”