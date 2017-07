CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large fire tore through a doggy daycare and boarding facility in Clifton Park on Monday.

The fire took place at Camp Bow Wow on Route 9. It is currently under construction.

Flames could be seen shooting from the roof causing it to partially collapse.

Crews are working to knock down the flames and extinguish any hot spots. Part of Route 9 is closed while they fight the blaze.

The facility was expected to open in September, so no animals were inside.