Albany Fire Department granted funds for training tower

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local fire department has been granted the money needed to get its own fire training trailer.

FEMA granted the Albany Fire Department $426,000 to purchase the training tool.

It will now be used by companies across the Capital Region to help train.

“Training our firefighters is very very important because the art of fighting fires has gotten more and more complicated and more and more scientific,” Sen. Schumer said.

Previously, the Albany Fire Department rented training facilities from neighboring communities like Bethlehem and Colonie.