7/31 Pet Connection: Nolan

Nolan is a handsome, big, active boy looking for his new home! He came to us as a stray, so we are not sure if he would get along with cats but we know that he is great with people.

We are recommending a family who has experience with large breed dogs who are active and love run and play.

Nolan is a 2yr old neutered stunning black and white Pit Bull Terrier. He has been at the shelter since Jun 23, 2017.

If you would like to meet him, please stop by the shelter!

Animal Protective Foundation 518-374-3944