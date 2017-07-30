Schenectady Police: Officers become ill after coming in contact with fentanyl, narcotics

Published: Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Three Schenectady Police officers sent to the hospital coming into contact with drugs.

Investigators say the officers were involved in a traffic stop on Guilderland Avenue and Broadway detaining 28-year-old Shaquan Page.

Police say they found a white powder substance in bags, on Page, and in his vehicle.

While the officers were transporting him down to the station, they became nauseous and noticed their hearts starting to race.

The officers were sent to Ellis Hospital for treatment. It was found that they were exposed to narcotics.

Police say the powder recovered from the traffic tested positive for fentanyl.

Page is being charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

