ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The school year is right around the corner, and a local project is helping students get the supplies they need.

The Capital Region Chamber’s Tech Valley Young Professional Network partnered with the United Way of the Capital Region for a project called United for School Success.

Donated materials will go to local kids to give them the tools they need to succeed.

The donations go to five neighborhood resource centers.

to make a cash donation.