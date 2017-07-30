Guilderland 12U baseball team makes it to state championships

BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland 12U All-Stars will continue to battle it out in the state championships on Sunday.

The team won the semifinals in the New York State Championships on Saturday with a final score of 16-8.

It looked like the All-Stars were going to win the game early in the fourth inning when the game was still 12-0 at the bottom of the fourth. Pennfield was able to complete three runs, which brought the game into the fifth and sixth innings.

Guilderland will play Plainview Sunday afternoon. Because Plainview is undefeated, Guilderland will have to beat them twice since it is a double elimination tournament.

“I’m really excited to go to the championship again,” Derek Griffin said. “We all hit really well today, and we did a good job pitching. Just going to try and keep everything the same and win it again.”

The All-Stars play at 1 p.m. If they win, they play again at 4 p.m.