2 arrested for Boating While Intoxicated

BOLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials are cracking down on drunken boating following the cancellation of Log Bay Day.

Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, 30-year-old Christopher Morris, of Tappan, N.Y., was stopped for speeding in a no wake zone. He was issued tickets for Boating While Intoxicated and speeding.

He is scheduled to appear in Bolton court at a later date.

Donald Baker, 65, of Flemington, N.J., was stopped around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for operating without navigation lights. He was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .11 percent.

He was charged with Boating While Intoxicated and Failure to Display Navigation Lights. He is scheduled to appear in Bolton court at a later date.

Both arrests were part of the ongoing collaborative effort between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake George Park Commission.