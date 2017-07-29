Police: 3 people shot on Crane Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a shooting on Crane Street in Schenectady.

Police say they were called to 915 Crane Street for reports of multiple shots fired at around 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated at the scene and transported to Ellis Hospital.

A short time later, police say a second victim arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Shortly after the second individual arrived at the hospital, a third gunshot victim walked in.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police.