Glenville officer shot after responding to domestic dispute call

By Published: Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glenville Police say an officer was shot Friday night on Pashley Road after responding to a domestic dispute call.

The call came into the police department around 10:59 p.m.

Police say the officer is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

Glenville and Scotia Police were both on the scene when the officer was shot.

The chief says 32-year-old Brian Skinner exited the front of the home and came at officers with a weapon. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

The scene is now secure and the surrounding residents are not in danger.

This case has been turned over to the New York State Police BCI and Major Crimes Unit. They will be conducting the complete investigation.

