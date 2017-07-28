LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are working around the clock to repair a water main break on Route 9 in Loudonville.

The break occurred on Loudon Road near Siena College, by Springwood Manor Drive.

A worker on the scene said there’s been four water main breaks on this stretch of route 9 in the past two weeks or so.

He said it is due to old infrastructure and increased development in the area.

It’s a 10 inch water main, in a somewhat difficult area to get to on the side of the road.

Crews have been on scene since 11:00 p.m. Thursday night (with the break starting at 8:00 p.m.) and they have barely begun digging yet, to get to the pipe.

This will be an all-day process that will get more difficult for crews and drivers once traffic for the morning commute picks up.