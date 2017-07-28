Volunteers helping neighbors in Columbia County

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week around 200 local students were hard at work improving the lives of some homeowners in Columbia County.

With little construction experience, high school juniors and seniors like Meagan Smith took on the summer heat and a big home project.

“Just so I can help people be a part of something bigger,” Smith said.

The reach program working with the trinity United Methodist Church, helping spruce up 15 homes in Columbia County.

“I knew how to paint but I learned how to do the other things.”

Other things like replacing an entire deck, done at no cost to the homeowner.

“They brought my dream back,” Bonnie said.

Along the way, they’re working on projects to make the home a safer and warmer place for their total strangers.

“We’ve replaced the deck and some of the deck boards,” Steve Walker said.

With no time for a cat nap, the high school student have managed to get a lot done.