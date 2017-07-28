Police: Mom who had cocaine tells young girls to walk home from Murphy’s Irish Pub

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Gloversville mother is facing charges after telling her two young girls to walk home from Murphy’s Irish Pub earlier this month.

Police say they found two young girls walking without parental supervision. Unsure where they were, they waited near West Street.

Officers located and arrested the girls’ mother Kayla Trickler, 30, at the bar. She was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say Trickler was also found to be in possession of cocaine packaging that was consistent with the intent to sell.

She was arraigned and remanded to Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail/$35,000 bond.