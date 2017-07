LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested for allegedly shipping a hand grenade to the Warren County Court.

Police say his goal was to kill officers, according to a letter attached to the package that was delivered.

Officers saw the grenade when they put it through the x-ray machine and evacuated the court.

The Explosive Ordinate Unit found that the grenade was inactive.

Joseph Schutta was arrested and is now facing terroristic threats charges.