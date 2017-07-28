Pair accused of kidnapping woman in Pittsfield

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested two people they say kidnapped a woman on Thursday.

Police say the victim was brought to a residence in New Lebanon from Pittsfield, Mass. following an altercation involving a handgun.

Charles Tabon, 38, of Pittsfield and Megan Vandeusen, 28, of New Lebanon, were located and arrested.

Tabon was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree menacing.

Vandeusen was charged with second-degree kidnapping and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Both were arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jail without bail.