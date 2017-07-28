NY Congressman announce legislation to combat tick-borne diseases

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney (NY-18) and John Katko (NY-24) announced legislation to increase tick-borne illness prevention and improve public health efforts.

The Tick Identification Pilot Program Act of 2017 would create a grant program under the CDC to allow states, like New York, to apply for grants to establish tick identification programs. A press release says tick identification programs would allow individuals to send pictures of ticks they encounter to a biologist.

“The American Lyme Disease Foundation supports this legislation. It is likely to provide useful information in the development of programs for the control of tick-borne diseases, especially in areas where such infections are endemic,” Philip Baker, Executive Director of the American Lyme Disease Foundation, said.

Reps. King (NY-02), Clarke (NY-09), Engel (NY-16), Tonko (NY-20), Stefanik (NY-21), Tenney (NY-22), Reed (NY-23), Donovan (NY-11), and Faso (NY-19) have all co-sponsored the legislation.