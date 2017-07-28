Line of firefighters pay their respects to former Schenectady Co. Fire Commissioner

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hundreds gathered on Friday to say goodbye to a beloved firefighter.

John Nuzback was only 67 when he died from complications following a stroke. But he leaves behind a lasting legacy in the neighborhoods he served and the people he met along the way.

“There isn’t too many people that I run into that don’t know who John Nuzback is.”

A legend among his peers, Nuzback spent his life in the service of others.

“John was one of the guys you could count on no matter what.”

Whether it was as the commissioner at the Carman Volunteer Fire Department or as a mentor with the Schenectady County Fire Investigation Team.

“John was just one of those brothers that would be there for you in your time of need. Whether you were fighting a fire or just a regular person on the street.”

Kyle Rudolphson is now the coordinator for the Schenectady County Fire Investigation Team. He took over the role when Nuzback retired.

“If it wasn’t for John, I wouldn’t be where I am,” he said. “He was a great teacher that way.”

Chatting with generations of firefighters that Nuzback taught & inspired. They all say he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/SDv5b7XEEY — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) July 28, 2017

Nuzback was a leader but many said he also knew how to keep spirits high – even on the worst of days.

“We always dealt with stressful situations, and John was to sort of alleviate that, but at the same token do what it takes to get the job done and help the community.”

“John was a guy who loved to joke and pick on you a lot of times, and he didn’t care.”

Hundreds gathered on Friday at Mohonasen High School for his wake. A long line of firefighters waited to say their final goodbyes to the man who paved the path for them.

“This is all for him and his family. That’s what we’re here for: to show support to them.”

“The man was a legend. He truly was.”

Nuzback was also an organ donor. A match has already been found for his liver and kidney.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Saint Gabriel’s Church in Amsterdam.