FDA announces plan to cut the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to curb addiction

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The Food and Drug Administration announced a plan to cut nicotine amounts in cigarettes.

The FDA says the plan would better protect kids and significantly reduce tobacco-related disease and death.

“Because nicotine lives at the core of both the problem and the solution to the question of addiction, addressing the addictive levels of nicotine in combustible cigarettes must be part of the FDA’s strategy for addressing the devastating, addiction crisis that is threatening American families,” said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. “Our approach to nicotine must be accompanied by a firm foundation of rules and standards for newly-regulated products. To be successful all of these steps must be done in concert and not in isolation.”

According to the FDA, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States with more than 480,000 tobacco-related deaths each year.

The FDA says it plans to issue foundational rules to make the product review process more efficient, predictable, and transparent for manufacturers, while upholding the agency’s public health mission.