Vermont fair to open using same ride firm as Ohio accident

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Green Mountain Fair/Facebook

MANCHESTER, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont country fair that uses the same ride provider that was involved in a fatal accident in Ohio is planning to open its rides as part of its weekend run in Manchester.

Nick Demauro is executive director of the group sponsoring the Green Mountain Fair at Manchester that opens Thursday and runs through the weekend. He said he has the highest regard for Amusements of America, the company whose ride was involved in the Ohio accident.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was killed and several injured when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus. The Ohio fair is scheduled to open Thursday, but the rides will be closed.

Demauro says the Fire Ball ride is not among the 15 offered at the Manchester fair.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s