GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested two people in Greenfield they say broke into a home to steal credit cards.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office say Aleah Carero and Kile West broke into the home on Locust Grove and stole a phone and credit card. They are then accused of trying to use the card to get cash out of an ATM.

They are both facing burglary, grand larceny, and identity theft charges.