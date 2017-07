FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is looking for a man they say escaped police custody Thursday afternoon.

The man is described as being a white man, wearing a purple shirt, gray pants, and black shoes.

Police say his hands are handcuffed behind his back.

Can hear helicopters in the air near the court house. Montgomery Sheriff and State Police still looking for man. — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) July 27, 2017

Helicopters appear to be flying over a wooded area just past the Montgomery County Courthouse. Police believe the man fled into them.

Anyone who sees the man should not approach him and contact 911.