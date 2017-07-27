NYS Troopers and Albany Police to patrol together

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A partnership has been created to keep the City of Albany safe.

State troopers will start riding along with Albany Police officers.

It’s all part of the Governor’s plan to reduce group involved violence and crime in the area.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement back in May, but this is not some brand new strategy.

It’s actually been done before, known as “Blue and Gray Patrols.”

There will be two NYS Troopers assigned, one to Albany’s South Station and one to their Central Station.

They’ll each hop in an Albany Police cruiser on the overnight shifts on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Acting Albany Police Chief Robert Sears says the approach was very effective in years past.

The idea behind it is, by working collaboratively and expanding their resources they will supplement their manpower and expediting any ongoing investigations.

They’ll be focused on reducing shootings, street crime and drug trafficking in the city.