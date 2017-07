MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men are facing charges stemming from a robbery in Malta.

Police say Benjamin Deeb threatened to steal from a victim at gunpoint.

Deeb and another man Shane Irish is accused of dragging the victim down the road and holding onto him out of the window of the vehicle.

The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Deeb is facing several felony charges. Irish was also charged with a felony.